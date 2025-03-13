Hyderabad police and Cyberabad police issued notifications on Thursday, prohibiting throwing of colours and movement of two-wheelers and other vehicles in groups during Holi celebrations. The festival of Holi will be observed across India on Friday, March 14.

This time, Holi falls on Friday when the Muslim community observes Friday Prayers.

Holi 2025: Here's what Hyderabad police and Cyberabad police PROHIBITED:

1. Throwing colours or coloured water on unwilling persons, places and vehicles or smearing people with colour, on public roads and public places, causing annoyance.

2. Prohibit movement of two wheelers and other vehicles in groups on streets and public places disturbing peace and order and or causing in conveniences, annoyance or danger to public.

Police said this order shall be in force from 6 pm on March 13, 2025 to 6 am on March 15, 2025, in Hyderabad. In Cyberabad, the order will be in force from 6 am on March 14 to 6am on March 15 in connection with celebration of Holi festival 2025.

"The Public are hereby informed that any person violating the above order shall be liable for prosecution for violation under Sec.76 of “The Hyderabad City Police, Act 1348 Fasli,” the advisory read.

Also Read | Rain or heatwave on Holi 2025? How weather may dampen festivities

UP Police says ‘no new tradition should be allowed’ The Uttar Pradesh Police had on Wednesday issued guidelines ahead of Holi, stating that no new traditions should be allowed and festivals must be celebrated traditionally.

Police cautioned necessary and preventive action against anti-social elements based on past cases related to Holi. Additionally, the places where the Ramzan fast and Holi celebrations will be held together, the police will be alert and coordinate accordingly.

Since Holi coincides with Friday Ramzan prayers on March 14, special precautionary measures are being taken by UP authorities.