Holi, Ramzan prayers today: Security beefed up in Delhi in over 300 ‘sensitive locations’, drone surveillance installed

The Delhi Police will deploy 25,000 personnel and paramilitary forces across the city to maintain law and order on Friday, when the Holi festival coincides with Friday prayers during Ramzan.

Authorities have identified over 300 sensitive locations and closely monitor the situation using drones and CCTV cameras.

The meetings with Aman committees are also being held regularly at every district of the city. All 15 police districts in the national capital have been directed to increase patrolling, particularly in residential areas and places known for Holi gatherings, police said.

“Drone surveillance is being maintained in northeast district to prevent untoward incidents. Security measures are strengthened with constant monitoring, while potential risks are minimized through advanced drone technology,” a senior police officer posted in the northeast district said.

Another senior police officer said that the patrolling is being conducted across the district and meetings with the markets welfare associations (MWAs) and resident welfare associations (RWAs) for peaceful conduct of the festivals.

"We are holding meetings with Aman committees in every district since the Holi and Ramazan's Friday prayers are taking place on the same day. Both the parties are very cooperative and continuously are in touch with us," the officer said, adding that the meetings will also be carried out before Holi and Friday prayers to promote communal harmony and discourage the spread of rumours.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police will hold joint pickets with the local police. Special teams will be deployed at major road intersections to check drunken driving and red-light jumping.

The officer said that strict checking on the day of Holi will be done.

"Teams will keep an eye on those people who will be breaking the law. Special checking teams will be deployed at major intersections, drinking points and vulnerable points for the Holi celebrations to detect and prosecute traffic violations," an officer of the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Police have urged people to celebrate responsibly, emphasizing that drinking and driving not only jeopardizes the driver's life but also poses a significant risk to others. In addition to monitoring drunk driving, special teams will be stationed to track rash driving, triple-riding on two-wheelers, and stunt biking, ensuring safety during the celebrations.

Police said that they are also talking to imams of the mosque and seeking their cooperation also. Police patrolling through motorcycles and mobile vans will be carried out throughout the day. Radar guns will also be deployed to check incidences of over-speeding, they said.

(With inptus from PTI)