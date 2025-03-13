Holi 2025: Sambhal’s Kartikeya Mahadev temple celebrates festival of colours after 46 years

Devotees celebrated Holi at Kartikeya Mahadev in Khaggu Sarai in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal for the first time in 46 years on Thursday amid tight security.

Members of social and Hindu organisations took part in the celebrations at the temple, which reopened last December after being shut following riots in 1978.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shreesh Chandra said adequate police forces were deployed to ensure a smooth celebration.

"Holi is being celebrated peacefully at the Kartikeya Mahadev Temple in Khaggu Sarai. There is no need for anyone to worry. People are enjoying the festival in a secure environment," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) district president, Anand Agrawal, expressed his joy over the occasion. "After 46 years, we have had the fortune of playing Holi at the Kartikeya Mahadev Temple. People from various social organisations have gathered here, celebrating (Holi) with flowers and colours," he said.

Participants also shared their excitement and thanked the police for the security arrangements. "Police have done a great job in maintaining security, and everyone is immersed in the festive spirit," said Priyanshu Jain.

About the Kartikeya Mahadev temple The Kartikeya Mahadev temple is located close to Shahi Jama Masjid, a site which has been at the centre of a legal battle following communal violence on November 24, 2024. The violence had broken out after a group of people held a protest during a court-ordered survey of the mosque.

The temple, also known as Bhasma Shankar temple, was reopened on December 13 last year after the authorities said they stumbled upon the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive. The temple housed an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling.

In February, prayers were also held at Kartikeya Mahadev temple in Sambhal which was recently reopened after 46 years. The temple drew a large crowd of devotees from Sambhal and surrounding cities who gathered to offer 'kanwar' and perform 'jalabhishek'.