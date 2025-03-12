UP Police have issued guidelines ahead of Holi, stating that no new traditions should be allowed and festivals must be celebrated traditionally.

The police have cautioned necessary and preventive action against anti-social elements based on past cases related to Holi.

Additionally, the places where the Ramzan fast and Holi celebrations will be held together, the police will be alert and coordinate accordingly.

Special precautionary measures are being taken for areas observing Ramzan and Holi together.

Speaking on the upcoming festivities, BJP MLA Karnail Singh told ANI, " I request my Muslim brothers, our festival (Holi) comes once a year. We respect you, you also please respect our festival and offer Namaz at your homes only...we need to maintain peace...I request you to offer Namaz this time at your home only..."

Meanwhile, authorities have tightened security measures in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh due to Holi 2025.

“The procession of fairs will be taken out tomorrow. The total number of fairs is 16. We held peace committee meetings in every locality and village and two committee meetings at the district level. We have formed 27 quick response teams. We have created a total of six zones and 29 sectors and deployed magistrates and police officers in each one,” Sambhal DM Rajendra Pensia told ANI.