Holi 2025: Widows at Vrindavan on Wednesday celebrated Holi with much fervour, smearing gulal on to each other, as the festival of colours seeks to paint India in vibrant shades.

A video from the Gopinath temple in Mathura shows hundreds of widows and other people participating in the festivities as the temple area is soaked in bright colours ahead of Holi 2025.

Watch the video here:

Holi will be celebrated in India on Friday, March 14.

Holi in Vrindavan Holi in the Braj region of India, especially Vridavan, is famous worldwide. The Braj region includes the important historical areas of Mathura, Vrindavan and their surroundings.

Holi celebrates Lord Krishna, and Vrindavan assumes significance during the festival because it is believed that he grew up here.

One of the most significant highlights of Holi in Vrindavan is widows' celebration of the festivals. Women who have lost their husbands are often treated as a social stigma, and they were not allowed during the festivities.

However, over the years, people have broken the barriers and now Vrindavan remains witness to the splendid celebration of Holi by widows.

Banke Bihari Temple begins Holi 2025 celebrations The Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan on Monday began its grand Holi celebrations with Tesu and saffron-infused coloured water on the occasion of Rangbhari Ekadashi of the Falgun Shukla Paksha, officials said.

The tradition of wet Holi was also observed in temples across the Braj region as the festivities commenced.

“On Rangbhari Ekadashi, pure saffron-infused colour is prepared for Banke Bihari Ji. The sevayats first sprinkle this colour on the deity using gold and silver pichkaris (water guns), marking the traditional beginning of Holi,” temple priest Prahlad Vallabh Goswami was quoted as saying by PTI.