Holi Bhai Dooj 2024: Know date, history, significance, rituals, and more

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhratri Dwitiya, is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. According to the Hindu calendar, Bhai Dooj falls on the second day of Dwitiya Tithi and the festival is celebrated twice every year — one after Holi and the other two days after Diwali.

Holi Bhai Dooj is celebrated on Dwitiya Tithi, which either falls on the day following Rangawali Holi or the day after Holika Dahan. Drikpanchang states that this year's Holi Bhai Dooj will take place on March 27.

People celebrate Bhai Dooj in remembrance of Lord Yama and Yamuna across the country. In some areas, it is also referred to as Yama Dwitiya. The festival honors the love and bond between siblings in addition to the relationship between brothers and sisters. Siblings should use this day to deepen their relationship and reaffirm their dedication to one another.

Holi Bhai Dooj 2024: Date and time

Date: This year, Holi Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on March 27.

Dwitiya Tithi will begin at 2:55 pm on March 26, 2024, and end at 5.06 pm on March 27.

Holi Bhai Dooj 2024: History

Similar to Raksha Bandhan, Bhai Dooj honors the bond between siblings. Numerous legends surround Bhratri Dwitiya, according to Hindu mythology. One legend tells that on Dwitiya of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik, Lord Yama, the god of death, paid a visit to his sister Yamuna (the river).

Yamuna offered Lord Yama delicacies and put sandalwood paste, or tilak, on him. Lord Yama then proclaimed that long life and prosperity would be bestowed upon any sister who applies tika and feeds her brother on this day.

Holi Bhai Dooj 2024: Significance

While celebrations of Bhai Dooj differ from place to place, they usually involve tika application (a mark made on the forehead), aarti (a worship ritual), gift-giving, and communal meal-sharing. Sisters wish their brothers a long and prosperous life, and brothers pledge to look out for and assist their sisters.

The festival emphasizes the importance of love, respect, and family unity. Familial ties are strengthened and enduring memories are made during this time.

Holi Bhai Dooj 2024: Rituals

On this day, sisters prepare puja thali containing various offerings including diya, roli, chawal, sweets, fruits, betel nut, and moli. The tilak ceremony is the focal point of this festival. The sister puts a tilak on her brother's forehead, or paste or mark. Usually made with roli, but occasionally other ingredients like sandalwood paste are used as well.

She performs aarti while praying for her brother's well-being and long life. After this, the sister offers her brother sweets and other offerings. Traditionally, sisters give special gifts to their brothers, and brothers may reciprocate by giving their sisters gifts.

