Holi Bhai Dooj 2024: Know date, history, significance, rituals, and more
Holi Bhai Dooj 2024: Bhai Dooj, a Hindu festival celebrating sibling bonds, falls on the second day of Dwitiya Tithi twice a year. This year's Holi Bhai Dooj will be on March 27.
Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhratri Dwitiya, is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. According to the Hindu calendar, Bhai Dooj falls on the second day of Dwitiya Tithi and the festival is celebrated twice every year — one after Holi and the other two days after Diwali.