Holi celebration: Liquor shops opened or closed today? Know details here

Holi celebration: Liquor shops opened or closed today? Know details here1 min read . 10:17 AM IST
As India celebrates the Holi festival on Friday, several cities in India have decided to shut liquor shops, keeping minor disputes at bay
As India celebrates the Holi festival on Friday, several cities in India have decided to shut liquor shops, keeping minor disputes at bay. However, in the national capital Delhi alcohol stores will remain open with the deployment of adequate security personnel to prevent discord.
In January this year, the Delhi government reduced the number of dry days to just 3 from 21 as part of the new liquor plan. Only Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti will be observed as dry days.
However, in the NCR region, especially in Noida and Ghaziabad the wine shops will remain shut today on account of Holi. According to the Uttar Pradesh excise department, they will conduct random inspections of shops. If they find people with liquor bottles made for sale in Delhi then they will be fined.
The traffic police said they will deploy additional teams to impose fine people who violate rules such as drunken driving.
Apart from the Delhi-NCR region, liquor shops will also remain closed in Hyderabad. The alcohol outlets will remain closed till 6 AM, Saturday. The Indore district administration has also decided to close liquor outlets today because of the Holi festival
