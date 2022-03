From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, prominent political leaders on Friday extended their greetings on Holi and appealed to the public to celebrate the festival with love and harmony.

"Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colours, which is a symbol of mutual love, affection, and brotherhood, bring every colour of happiness in your life," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

आप सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आपसी प्रेम, स्नेह और भाईचारे का प्रतीक यह रंगोत्सव आप सभी के जीवन में खुशियों का हर रंग लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2022

Kejriwal said, "Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colours bring new happiness and joy to your life. Celebrate this festival together with mutual love and harmony."

आप सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। रंगों का ये पर्व आप सभी के जीवन में नई ख़ुशियाँ और उमंग लेकर आए। आपसी प्रेम और सौहार्द के साथ मिलजुल ये त्योहार मनाएँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 18, 2022

Several Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh also greeted people on Holi.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen celebrating Holi at his residence in Bhopal. People hoist him on their shoulders as they splash colours to celebrate the festival.

#WATCH | #Holi celebrations at the residence of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal, people hoist him on their shoulders as they splash colours to celebrate the festival. pic.twitter.com/woJqcSDyks — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 18, 2022

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also celebrated Holi at his residence.

आप सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं | AB 17 मथुरा रोड पर होली मिलन समारोह | LIVE https://t.co/gYUmLt6iQD — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 18, 2022

Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was seen beating dhol with sticks at his residence.

"This is Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Today is Shab-e-Barat also, the beauty of our country is that we celebrate all festivals," Naqvi told ANI news agency.

#WATCH | Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi celebrates Holi at his residence. The minister also tries his hand on 'Dhol' pic.twitter.com/VGwLhnX2rm — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2022

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat was also seen beating dholak at a 'Holi Milan' event in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.