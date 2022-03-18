Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Holi festival 2022: Political leaders play Holi, beat dhol | Watch videos

BJP national president JP Nadda celebrates Holi festival
1 min read . 12:14 PM IST Livemint

Happy Holi 2022: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen celebrating Holi at his residence in Bhopal. People hoist him on their shoulders as they splash colours to celebrate the festival

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, prominent political leaders on Friday extended their greetings on Holi and appealed to the public to celebrate the festival with love and harmony.

"Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colours, which is a symbol of mutual love, affection, and brotherhood, bring every colour of happiness in your life," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Kejriwal said, "Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colours bring new happiness and joy to your life. Celebrate this festival together with mutual love and harmony."

Several Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh also greeted people on Holi.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen celebrating Holi at his residence in Bhopal. People hoist him on their shoulders as they splash colours to celebrate the festival.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also celebrated Holi at his residence.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was seen beating dhol with sticks at his residence.

"This is Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Today is Shab-e-Barat also, the beauty of our country is that we celebrate all festivals," Naqvi told ANI news agency.

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat was also seen beating dholak at a 'Holi Milan' event in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

