Holi festival 2022: Political leaders play Holi, beat dhol | Watch videos

Happy Holi 2022: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen celebrating Holi at his residence in Bhopal. People hoist him on their shoulders as they splash colours to celebrate the festival
From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, prominent political leaders on Friday extended their greetings on Holi and appealed to the public to celebrate the festival with love and harmony.
"Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colours, which is a symbol of mutual love, affection, and brotherhood, bring every colour of happiness in your life," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.
Kejriwal said, "Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colours bring new happiness and joy to your life. Celebrate this festival together with mutual love and harmony."
Several Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh also greeted people on Holi.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen celebrating Holi at his residence in Bhopal. People hoist him on their shoulders as they splash colours to celebrate the festival.
