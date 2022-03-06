Holi special: Indian Railways extends this train from Mumbai to Bikaner

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian Railways: Train No. 09035 Bandra Terminus - Bhagat Ki Kothi Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Wednesday, 16 March 2022 at 11.00 hrs and will reach Bikaner at 09.00 hrs the next day.
Indian Railways for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand has decided to extend the run of Train No. 09035/36 Bandra Terminus-Bhagat Ki Kothi-Borivali Holi Special Train up to Bikaner.
Train No. 09035 Bandra Terminus - Bhagat Ki Kothi Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Wednesday, 16 March 2022 at 11.00 hrs and will reach Bikaner at 09.00 hrs the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09036 Bikaner – Borivali Superfast Special will depart from Bikaner on Sunday, 20th March 2022 at 07.05 hrs and will reach Borivali at 04.15 hrs the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Patan, Bhildi, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdari, Luni, Bhagat Ki Kothi, Jodhpur, Merta Road, Nagaur and Nokha stations in both directions. Train No. 09035 will have an additional halt at Borivali station. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.
Revision in Timings of Train No. 09006 Bhavanagar Terminus – Bandra Terminus Special
Consequent to the change in timings, Train No. 09006 Bhavnagar Terminus – Bandra Terminus Holi Special will now depart from Bhavnagar Terminus on Wednesday, 16th March, 2022 at 23.45 hrs, instead of 10.10 hrs to reach Bandra Terminus at 12.35 hrs the next day, instead of 23.45 hrs the same day.
The booking of Train No. 09035 is open at PRS counters and IRCTC website. Above train will run as fully reserved special train on special fare.
For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. Passengers are requested by Western Railway, to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination.
