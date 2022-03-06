Holi special: Indian Railways extends this train from Mumbai to Bikaner

Train No. 09035 Bandra Terminus - Bhagat Ki Kothi Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Wednesday, 16 March 2022 at 11.00 hrs and will reach Bikaner at 09.00 hrs the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09036 Bikaner – Borivali Superfast Special will depart from Bikaner on Sunday, 20th March 2022 at 07.05 hrs and will reach Borivali at 04.15 hrs the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Patan, Bhildi, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdari, Luni, Bhagat Ki Kothi, Jodhpur, Merta Road, Nagaur and Nokha stations in both directions. Train No. 09035 will have an additional halt at Borivali station. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.