Holi special: UP to run special buses from March 22 to April 1 to manage festive rush. Know details
To manage the long weekend rush due to Holi and Good Friday, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will operate special buses from March 22 to April 1. The decision has come to tackle the anticipated surge in travel due to Holi, falling on March 24 and 25, followed by the Good Friday holiday and a weekend.