Business News/ News / India/  Holi special: UP to run special buses from March 22 to April 1 to manage festive rush. Know details

Holi special: UP to run special buses from March 22 to April 1 to manage festive rush. Know details

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will operate special buses from March 22 to April 1 to prepare for the festive rush of travellers because of long weekend due to Holi and Good Friday

The UP roadways is planning to run special buses for Holi travel rush

To manage the long weekend rush due to Holi and Good Friday, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will operate special buses from March 22 to April 1. The decision has come to tackle the anticipated surge in travel due to Holi, falling on March 24 and 25, followed by the Good Friday holiday and a weekend.

The department has cancelled the leaves of its officers and employees for 10 days to manage the increased workflow because of the rise in the number of bus operations and travel rush. For efficient service delivery, the transport corporation will provide incentive allowances to its drivers and conductors.

During the incentive period, an increased number of buses will be operated to take travellers from Delhi towards the eastern parts of the state, so that the passengers can reach their destinations on time, said Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh.

Special arrangements for traffic management in Lucknow, Kanpur

Special traffic management in Lucknow and Kanpur will also be made to ensure minimal delays of transport services during the period. There will be additional services during the period in the eastern region of the state, if there will be more than 60 per cent of passenger load from the originating point to Ghaziabad, Delhi and other locations in the Western region, Singh said.

All the transport corporation buses will operate continuously during the scheme period. For the maintenance of buses and vehicles, additional assemblies and spare parts should be made available in each depot from the headquarters and regional levels, he added.

The transportation arrangements will be supervised by Regional Managers of Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Kanpur will oversee the transportation arrangements. The RMs will coordinate with each other to deal with difficulties and manage the demand for additional buses. Additional buses will be made available based on the number of passengers.

