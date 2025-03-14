Holi 2025: In a heart-wrenching incident, four class 10 students drowned in Ulhas river in Badlapur of Maharashtra's Thane district's on Friday.

The incident took place when the students, in the 15-16 age group, ventured into the river after celebrating Holi. They got swept away when its water level rose suddenly.

The official identified them as Aryan Medar (15), Om Singh Tomar (15), Siddharth Singh (16), and Aryan Singh (16), reported PTI.

The deceased were residents of Poddar Gruh Complex in Chamtoli.

“The bodies of the four have been recovered and have been sent to Badlapur rural hospital for post mortem,” said official.

Also Read | Delhi weather: Light rains bring relief from scorching heat on Holi in NCR

A case has been registered and probe is underway.

Meanwhile, Holi was celebrated with pomp and splendour with people soaking in the festivities by smearing 'gulaal' on each other and exchanging greetings and sweets.

Homes and streets wore a colourful look as the revellers splashed colours and feasted on traditional delicacies.

As Holi coincided with the second Friday prayers during the holy Islamic month of Ramzan, security — including increased patrolling and picketing — was beefed up in several states.

In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, which has been tense since riots broke out on November 24 following a survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid, the celebrations passed off peacefully amid tight security.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said tight security arrangements were made in view of Holi and the second Friday prayers in the Islamic holy month of Ramzan falling on the same day.

Personnel from the Rapid Action Force, Provincial Armed Constabulary and the local police remained fully alert. Surveillance was also conducted through drones, he said.

Both Holi and the Namaz concluded peacefully, he added.