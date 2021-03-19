OPEN APP
Amid concerns over a second wave of COVID-19, the state government in Odisha have issued a guideline, urging people to observe the 'Dola' and Holi festivals in a low-key manner.

While the 'Dola' festival will begin from March 23, Holi will be celebrated on March 29.

"Congregation for the celebration of 'Dolayatra' and associated religious and cultural congregations shall not be allowed in public throughout the State. Religious rituals in temples will continue as usual with strict adherence to Covid protocols," it said.

"Considering local conditions, Collectors & Municipal Commissioners may impose an appropriate restriction on entry of devotees into temples & celebrations in temples & religious places. Dola Melans if any, maybe allowed with an appropriate number of participants," the statement noted.

"Holi' on 28th & 29th and their related rituals shall not be observed in public places throughout the state. People may celebrate 'Holi' with family members in their houses only and not in any public places including public roads," the statement further noted.

Meanwhile the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police in Odisha have issued a guideline, urging people to observe the 'Dola' and Holi festivals in a low-key manner.

"Due to second spike of the pandemic and to prevent its further spread, it is felt necessary to observe the month-end festivals in a low-key manner and as per the prevailing guidelines," said a notification issued by the office of the DCP here on Friday.

All Inspectors-in-Charge (IICs) of city police stations have been instructed to discuss with the 'Dola' festival organisers strict adherence of guidelines and prevent large public gatherings.

Not more than 200 people will be allowed inside the Dola Melan grounds and each 'Viman' (wooden platform) shall not have more than 10 persons, the notification said.

"No procession with musical instruments, lightings and crowd shall be permitted to the Melan grounds. No one shall carry any stick with them during the time of procession," it added.

