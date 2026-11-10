Holiday in Delhi on 16 Nov Monday for all government offices, autonomous bodies, PSUs - Here is why

The Delhi government has declared November 16, 2026 (Monday), a public holiday for all government offices, autonomous bodies and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in the national capital on account of Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi, popularly known as Chhath Puja.

According to an official order, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved the holiday for all government offices, autonomous bodies and PSUs across Delhi.

"The Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to declare 16 November, 2026 (Monday) to be a holiday in all government offices, autonomous bodies and Public Sector Undertakings, on account of Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja)," the order stated.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Is 16 November 2026 a public holiday in Delhi? ⌵ Yes. The Delhi government has declared Monday, 16 November 2026, a public holiday for Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi, also known as Chhath Puja. 2 Which offices will be closed in Delhi on 16 November 2026? ⌵ The holiday applies to all Delhi government offices, autonomous bodies and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), according to the official order. 3 Why has Delhi declared a holiday on 16 November 2026? ⌵ The Lieutenant Governor approved the holiday for Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi, popularly known as Chhath Puja. 4 When does Chhath Puja begin in Delhi in 2026? ⌵ The four-day Chhath Puja festival begins in Delhi on 13 November 2026. The public holiday falls on Monday, 16 November. 5 What arrangements are being made for Chhath Puja in Delhi? ⌵ More than 1,400 ghats are being prepared, with arrangements including lighting, tents, CCTV cameras at major ghats, changing rooms for women and round-the-clock cleaning.

The announcement comes as the Delhi government steps up preparations for the four-day Chhath Puja festival, which begins on November 13.

Delhi gears up for grand Chhath Puja celebrations Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said Chhath is not merely a religious celebration but also a symbol of Delhi's social and cultural unity.

She said the government wants devotees observing the fast and visitors to celebrate the festival with faith, respect and peace of mind.

Gupta recently chaired a high-level review meeting to assess preparations for the festival and directed officials to prioritise devotees' convenience, safety and cleanliness.

More than 1,400 ghats are being prepared across Delhi this year, compared with 1,326 last year. Arrangements include changing rooms for women, CCTV cameras at major ghats, adequate lighting, tents and round-the-clock cleaning facilities.

The chief minister also directed officials to ensure that large and medium-sized ghats have adequately covered tents, keeping the winter chill in mind.

Delhi to get 11-km-long Chhath ghat along Munak canal One of the major attractions this year will be an 11-km-long ghat being developed along the Munak canal. Said to be Delhi's longest Chhath ghat, it stretches from the Outer Ring Road to Inderlok.

The ghat will have steps on both sides and a concrete road to ensure convenient access for devotees visiting to offer prayers.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin is scheduled to inaugurate the facility on November 12, Gupta said.

LG reviews Chhath Puja preparations On November 6, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu reviewed the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) preparations for Chhath Puja along with its vice-chairman and other senior officials.

According to an official release, the LG directed the DDA to provide spaces and ponds on the Yamuna floodplain and public spaces and parks under its jurisdiction for Chhath celebrations, free of cost.

He also instructed officials to ensure that these locations are thoroughly cleaned and prepared before being handed over to devotees, with adequate lighting arrangements.

The LG said allotments should be made transparently, taking into account local requirements, past usage and demand from devotees, particularly those from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

He also directed the DDA to deploy designated staff to assist devotees and coordinate with relevant Delhi government departments and agencies, including the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The authorities have also been asked to ensure that the sites are cleaned and restored after the completion of Chhath Puja.