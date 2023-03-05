Holika Dahan 2023: Significance, date, time and top messages2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Choti Holi will be celebrated on March 7 this year while the Holika Dahan muhurat will be from 6:24 pm to 8:51 pm on the same date
Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi marks the beginning of the Holi festival. Choti Holi symbolizes the victory of good over evil while serving as a reason to bring people together and enjoy the festival of colour.
