Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi marks the beginning of the Holi festival. Choti Holi symbolizes the victory of good over evil while serving as a reason to bring people together and enjoy the festival of colour.

As per the Drik Panchang, Choti Holi will be celebrated on March 7th this year while the Holika Dahan muhurat will be from 6:24 pm to 8:51 pm on the same date.

Also Read: Planning to travel during Holi? Check THESE important Tatkal ticket reservation rules

Significance:

As per Hindu mythology, there was once a demon king named Hiranyakashipu who was against his son Prahlad's devotion to Lord Vishnu. As a result, Hiranyakashipu asked his sister Holika to kill Prahlad. However, when Holika tried to kill Prahlad by taking him inside a pyre, she was consumed by the fire herself while Prahlada emerged unscathed, protected by Lord Vishnu.

Also Read: Holi 2023: Holi parties in Delhi-NCR that you cannot miss

Holika Dahan messages:

This Holika Dahan, may all your sorrows and pain cease to exist. May you lead a blissful, healthy and happy life. Happy Choti Holi.

On this auspicious occasion, I hope the canvas of your life gets painted in the vibrant colours of happiness. Happy Choti Holi.

Good luck, happiness, prosperity, and good health — may you get all this and much more on the happy occasion of Holi. Wishing you and your family a very happy Holika Dahan!

Holika Dahan ke pavan avsar par aapko aur aapke pariwar ko meri or se dher saari hardik shubh kamnayein.

May you be showered with good health, wealth, peace, joy and prosperity on this auspicious day. Happy Choti Holi.

May the splash of colours bring ample joy, health and wealth to you and your family. Wishing you a very Happy Choti Holi

Happy Holika Dahan 2023! May this splendid festival bring you health, prosperity, and achievements in life.