Holika Dahan 2023: Significance, date, time and top messages

Significance:

As per Hindu mythology, there was once a demon king named Hiranyakashipu who was against his son Prahlad's devotion to Lord Vishnu. As a result, Hiranyakashipu asked his sister Holika to kill Prahlad. However, when Holika tried to kill Prahlad by taking him inside a pyre, she was consumed by the fire herself while Prahlada emerged unscathed, protected by Lord Vishnu.