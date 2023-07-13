Minister Puri stresses on creating holistic policy ecosystem for urban planning

The minister also stressed upon creating a holistic policy ecosystem for ensuring last-mile access to services, enhanced operational efficiencies, area-based planning, infusion of digital technology, ease of doing business and outcome-based performance frameworks
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: The minister for housing and urban affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Thursday emphasized on the need for creating a holistic policy ecosystem for ensuring last-mile access to services, enhanced operational efficiencies, area-based planning, infusion of digital technology, ease of doing business and outcome-based performance frameworks.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: The minister for housing and urban affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Thursday emphasized on the need for creating a holistic policy ecosystem for ensuring last-mile access to services, enhanced operational efficiencies, area-based planning, infusion of digital technology, ease of doing business and outcome-based performance frameworks.
Addressing the National Urban Planning Conclave said that implementation of urban planning reforms are making Indian cities attractive destinations for investments, said a statement from the ministry.
Addressing the National Urban Planning Conclave said that implementation of urban planning reforms are making Indian cities attractive destinations for investments, said a statement from the ministry.
He said that along with allocation of ₹15,000 crore to implement various reforms, the ministry has incentivized and prioritized reforms in priority areas such as modernization of building bye laws, transit-oriented development, adoption of transferable development rights, integration of blue and green infrastructure through nature-based solutions, affordable housing through in-situ rehabilitation and increased capacity building and recruitment the India’s rapid urbanization presents an economic opportunity.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said that along with allocation of ₹15,000 crore to implement various reforms, the ministry has incentivized and prioritized reforms in priority areas such as modernization of building bye laws, transit-oriented development, adoption of transferable development rights, integration of blue and green infrastructure through nature-based solutions, affordable housing through in-situ rehabilitation and increased capacity building and recruitment the India’s rapid urbanization presents an economic opportunity.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The minister also stressed upon creating a holistic policy ecosystem for ensuring last-mile access to services, enhanced operational efficiencies, area-based planning, infusion of digital technology, ease of doing business and outcome-based performance frameworks.
The minister also stressed upon creating a holistic policy ecosystem for ensuring last-mile access to services, enhanced operational efficiencies, area-based planning, infusion of digital technology, ease of doing business and outcome-based performance frameworks.
Further, secretary for the ministry of housing and urban affairs Manoj Joshi stressed on the need of focusing on transit oriented development (TOD) and transferable development rights (TDR) based concepts, transportation and road network and other crucial frameworks for effective township planning.
Further, secretary for the ministry of housing and urban affairs Manoj Joshi stressed on the need of focusing on transit oriented development (TOD) and transferable development rights (TDR) based concepts, transportation and road network and other crucial frameworks for effective township planning.
The two-day workshop deliberations will provide a platform to experts, policymakers, and visionaries to shape up the future of India’s urban planning and facilitate inclusive and sustainable urban development. It will also enable the state governments and union territories to share and exchange the experiences in urban planning and as an outcome they can to draw up a road map for implementing the urban planning reforms for the betterment of the urban dwellers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The two-day workshop deliberations will provide a platform to experts, policymakers, and visionaries to shape up the future of India’s urban planning and facilitate inclusive and sustainable urban development. It will also enable the state governments and union territories to share and exchange the experiences in urban planning and as an outcome they can to draw up a road map for implementing the urban planning reforms for the betterment of the urban dwellers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As India holds the G20 Presidency for 2023, Ahmedabad recently hosted the sixth edition of U20 or Urban 20 initiative of G20.
As India holds the G20 Presidency for 2023, Ahmedabad recently hosted the sixth edition of U20 or Urban 20 initiative of G20.
After the U20 meeting last week, the union minister, Puri had tweeted: “Modi Govt’s unique approach towards U20 & innovative ideas that we have introduced to the global discussion table will be part of India’s legacy to the G20. India has superimposed a developing nations‘ perspective to the global narrative on urban development."
After the U20 meeting last week, the union minister, Puri had tweeted: “Modi Govt’s unique approach towards U20 & innovative ideas that we have introduced to the global discussion table will be part of India’s legacy to the G20. India has superimposed a developing nations‘ perspective to the global narrative on urban development."