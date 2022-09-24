Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra led by senior leader Rahul Gandhi is making noise all across the world with many International celebrities acknowledging the initiative. One such praise from Hollywood actor John Cusack who praised the parliamentarian for his cross-country campaign.

Taking to Twitter, John Cusack wrote, Indian parliament member Rahul Gandhi is walking to Kashmir - from Kerala.

Indian parliament member Rahul Gandhi is walking to Kashmir - from Kerala - — John Cusack (@johncusack) September 23, 2022

Meanwhile, the Congress has resumed its Bharat Jodo Yatra, after a day's break, from Perambra junction in the Thrissur district of Kerala on Saturday.

Workers and people of Thrissur came out in large numbers to support Rahul Gandhi and all the Padyatris as the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes after a break.

On Thursday night, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had come to Delhi and the party has resumed its Yatra today with him.

The yatra, which began at 6.30 am from Perambra junction reached Amballur junction at 10 am for their morning break. The yatra will then resume at 5 pm from Talore Bypass junction after which the leaders, workers, and supporters of the party are scheduled to take an evening break at Swaraj Round road at Vadakkumathan South Gate at 7 pm.

All the yatris of the Bharat Jodo Yatra shall stay at Thope Stadium in Thrissur as the yatra reaches it 16th day of the 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

The march aims to cover as many as 12 states in five months.

From Kerala, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next few days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra took its "much deserved break" right before the day of the filing of the nominations for the Congress presidential poll in the national capital today, which will be concluded on September 30.

Congress' presidential election will be held on October 17 and the election results would be declared on October 19.