Hollywood actor praises Rahul Gandhi on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Here's what he said2 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 09:14 PM IST
- John Cusack said, Indian parliament member Rahul Gandhi is walking to Kashmir from Kerala
Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra led by senior leader Rahul Gandhi is making noise all across the world with many International celebrities acknowledging the initiative. One such praise from Hollywood actor John Cusack who praised the parliamentarian for his cross-country campaign.