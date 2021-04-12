New Delhi: Foreign language drama The Father will release in India on 23 April, adding to the list of big and small American films currently scheduled for release in the country. A French-British co-production, the film stars Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, and Olivia Williams, and follows an aging man who must deal with his progressing memory loss.

To be sure, Hollywood is getting ready for an eventful year in India by scheduling a slate of big releases such as the new James Bond film No Time to Die, Disney’s spy thriller Black Widow, the latest instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise, F9 and Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick, for now though all the titles remain subject to the covid-19 situation.

During the pandemic, the first movie titles to hit the big screen in India were from Hollywood. These include Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 with box office collections of ₹12.43 crore and ₹15.54 crore respectively.

Prospects for Bollywood films are currently dim with curbs and restrictions in several states.

Traditionally, big-scale Hollywood films could notch up a screen count of 1,500-2,000 in India, but given the space left over by Bollywood, it would not be surprising if they manage higher showcasing, trade expert say.

The move comes in the wake of several high-profile titles such as Trolls World Tour, Artemis Fowl, Scoob, The King of Staten Island, My Spy and The Lovebirds being taken to video streaming platforms last year. Other titles such as Disney’s Mulan and Warner Bros’ Wonder Woman 1984 saw a hybrid release model, screening both in theatres and on home devices either simultaneously or as deemed viable in specific territories.

India has often demonstrated its love for Hollywood titles, especially big spectacles such as Avengers Endgame, which is the highest-grossing American film in the country at ₹373.22 crore, followed by Avengers: Infinity War ( ₹227.43 crore) and The Jungle Book ( ₹188 crore).





