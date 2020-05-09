New Delhi: As filmmakers and theatre owners in India spar over taking movies directly to digital streaming platforms with cinema halls shut indefinitely, Hollywood seems to have shown the way by going digital for some top titles.

While Universal Pictures’ animated musical Trolls World Tour is now available via video on demand in the US, Walt Disney has announced that its science fantasy adventure Artemis Fowl will skip its June theatrical release and go straight to Disney+. Warner Bros’ adventure comedy Scoob is also going to premium video-on-demand (PVoD) next week as will Universal Pictures’ comedy The King of Staten Island later. Action comedy My Spy is headed to Amazon Prime Video while romantic comedy The Lovebirds has made it to Netflix.

Like theatre owners in India who are getting jittery about several titles opting for a digital release, multiplex chains in the US haven’t taken the digital move too well either. Earlier this week, the Multiplex Association of India called for unity among studio partners, producers, and artistes in times of crisis. It said the revival of the sector, struggling with zero revenues, will only be possible when people respect the theatrical window, a norm that is on test as several filmmakers eye direct-to-digital releases.

In the US, the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) and movie chain AMC Theatres have both refused to play Universal titles after its decision to put out Trolls World Tour on PVoD.

“Universal does not have reason to use unusual circumstances in an unprecedented environment as a springboard to bypass true theatrical releases," NATO president and CEO John Fithian was quoted as saying by online news site Deadline. “Theaters provide a beloved immersive, shared experience that cannot be replicated – an experience that many of the VoD viewers of this film would have participated in had the world not been sequestered at home, desperate for something new to watch with their families. We are confident that when theaters reopen, studios will continue to benefit from the global theatrical box office, followed by traditional home release."

Given its wide global releases, Hollywood is estimated to lose about $17 billion between March and May alone due to the coronavirus hit. And it seems home viewing is serving some of these movies well, for example the $90-100 million budget of Trolls World Tour was easily recovered with the film raking up nearly $100 million in rentals within three weeks through pay-per-view service. Streaming services like Netflix are also reported to have paid nearly 200 times the budget of mid-sized movies which is a great payout.

In India, meanwhile, theatres are estimated to lose Rs. 80-90 crore every month that they remain shut. And modestly budgeted movies made for Rs. 25-30 crore can easily recoup their investment from such digital sales.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures, who tweeted about the Universal case saying NATO and AMC are right in being disappointed told Mint that so far, no Hindi film has announced a direct-to-digital release and it was important for the multiplex association to put such speculation to rest.

However, it’s not like theatre owners closer home have nothing to worry about. Jyothika’s Tamil-language courtroom drama Ponmagal Vanthal has been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. The Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association took strong objection to this decision with the association’s general secretary, Panneerselvam, releasing a video saying films starring Jyothika’s husband Suriya, who has also produced Ponmagal Vanthal, would not be released in theatres if the move is not shelved. However, members of the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council (TFPC) issued a joint statement supporting Suriya's decision given the uncertainty around the reopening of theatres.

The fears were compounded with reports of Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb, remake of the Tamil superhit Muni 2: Kanchana, being considered for OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar, now unlikely to meet its Eid date in theatres.

Director Shoojit Sarkar too has said that given the situation, he is open to releasing his Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo online.

Share Via