Hollywood strike may hit Indian box office

“If the strike continues for another couple of months, it is definitely going to impact productions for the future. Films slated for this year may also get postponed, not because they are not ready, but because the stars will not be available to promote them. Most of the films slated for release over the next six to nine months have already completed shooting and are in post-production, where they don’t need the writers or the actors (to shoot), so they will be fine. However, you need the stars to promote the film, so even if you have a completed product, studios may take a call to push films to 2024," said a senior executive at the Indian arm of a Hollywood studio. This is also applicable for top TV series, and if the strike continues longer, it is definitely going to impact the streamers who have a lot of series under production, the person added.