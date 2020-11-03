Hollywood studios relook at India strategies

In an official response to Mint’s queries, Disney denied it was scaling back film business. “Fox Star Studios is one of the country's largest film studios with production and distribution business for local and Hollywood movies. Our studio business is a significant asset for Star India and after the merger with the Walt Disney Company, it has become even stronger," it said adding that the company has released three movies from the Fox Star Studios portfolio directly to its digital platform, with Laxmii slated next. “In the past six months, we have seen disruption in the movie production and distribution landscape, which has led to changes in release schedules. Further more, the team is focused on making the three-part movie Brahmastra. We remain excited about the prospects of our studios business under Bikram Duggal’s leadership," it added.