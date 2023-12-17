Hollywood's India journey: A plot twist with modest collections in 2023
Summary
- In 2023, American films are expected to contribute about 13% to India’s total theatrical business, compared to an average of 20-22% during pre-pandemic times.
NEW DELHI : Hollywood’s grip on the Indian audience, cultivated over the last few years, encountered a plot twist this year with box office collections estimated at just ₹1,300 crore from around 35 releases —a modest rise from the ₹1,276 crore earned in 2022, when 20 films were screened due to the covid-19 delays.