Hollywood's India journey: A plot twist with modest collections in 2023

Speaking at The New York Times’ annual DealBook summit last month, Disney CEO Bob Iger had acknowledged that the company had ‘diluted’ the calibre of films produced by Marvel. “Often, the story is not as strong as the original story, that can be a problem..there has to be an artistic reason to make it, and we’ve made too many," he had said. Even though Disney is currently working on several sequels, he noted that the company will only greenlight sequels they believe are “worth telling".