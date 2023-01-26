Authorities announced on Thursday that the Badrinath temple's holy gateways in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district will open at 7:10 am on 27 April. The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee said a religious ritual performed on the festival of Basant Panchami at the former Tehri royal palace in Narendra Nagar decided the time and date for the opening of the iconic temple in accordance with tradition.

Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district to reopen at 7:10 am on April 27: Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 26, 2023

The Committee further stated that the dates for the Badrinath shrine's gate openings were chosen after carefully analysing the calendar also known as the "Panchang Gadhna."

It was announced that the "Gaadu Ghada Kalash Yatra"will start on April 12. Every year, a pitcher containing sesame oil is brought to the Himalayan temple before it opens.

On November 19, the portals to Badrinath, a temple to the Hindu god Vishnu, were shut for the winter. It is closed off by snow all winter and reopened at the start of summer.

The shrine is one of the four historic holy places known as the "Char Dham," together with Yamunotri, Gangotri, and Kedarnath. It is located in the Uttarakhand town of Badrinath. Every year, it is open for six months (between the end of April and the beginning of November).

(With inputs from agencies)