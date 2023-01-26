Holy portals of Badrinath shrine to open on 27 April1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 05:27 PM IST
Badrinath shrine's gate openings were chosen after carefully analysing the calendar also known as the 'Panchang Gadhna'
Authorities announced on Thursday that the Badrinath temple's holy gateways in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district will open at 7:10 am on 27 April. The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee said a religious ritual performed on the festival of Basant Panchami at the former Tehri royal palace in Narendra Nagar decided the time and date for the opening of the iconic temple in accordance with tradition.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×