Home affordability in India at decadal best in 2021: Knight Frank

“Over the last decade housing market has undergone a structural transformation on both demand as well as supply side. This has made the environment for home buying relatively attractive and safe. However, the key catalyst remained the - affordability, which has witnessed gradual improvement since 2015. For most part of the last 5-6 years residential prices corrected leading to better affordability, however, the recent reduction in home loan interest rate to below 6.5% has been a deciding factor in the significant improvement in home affordability in the last 24 months. No doubt it has taken a pandemic for the market to turn the corner and lift homebuyer sentiment, which is now evident across the country," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.