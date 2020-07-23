Home >News >India >Home delivery of liquor in Pune, Nasik: SC refuses to entertain plea against it
The Excise Department of the Maharashtra government had in May this year allowed the home delivery of liquor with certain guidelines. (PTI)
1 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2020, 01:56 PM IST ANI

  • Home delivery of liquor in Pune, Nasik was allowed in view of the Covid-19 lockdown
  • The petitioner, Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association, had knocked the doors of the apex court, against the home delivery of liquor in Pune and Nasik

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition filed by Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association against the home delivery of liquor in Pune and Nasik, which was allowed in view of the COVID-19 lockdown.

"We are not interested to hear this petition. Liquor is not an essential thing, why we should make an urgent order," a bench of the apex court, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said while refusing to entertain the petition.

The petitioner, Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association, had knocked the doors of the apex court, against the home delivery of liquor in Pune and Nasik.

The Excise Department of the Maharashtra government had in May this year allowed the home delivery of liquor with certain guidelines and precautions which are to be followed during its delivery in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

