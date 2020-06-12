Home healthcare providers see 60% jump in demand during lockdown

BENGALURU: The months of lockdown disrupted life, and many patients were unable to go to hospitals for regular check-ups. Home healthcare providers stepped up to fill this gap, and in the last three months demand for their services has risen 60%.

Apart from calls for regular medical and blood tests for diseases such as diabetes and thyroidism, doctors and physiotherapists have also been making housecalls to heal those with small complaints that don’t require a hospital set-up.

“The awareness about and demand for our services have skyrocketed in the wake of covid-19," said Meena Ganesh, MD and CEO, Portea Medical. The elderly, those with chronic conditions, children and pregnant women were advised against visiting medical facilities for normal check-ups or minor consultations. The outbreak also forced hospital out-patient departments and private clinics to shut down. A number of hospitals have also been declared covid-19 exclusive. “All this created a vacuum of healthcare services in the country, which we are trying to fill. The numbers have increased by up to 60% in some areas and there is a significant surge in the calls for consultation on our telemedicine helpline numbers compared to the pre-covid days," she said.

For Mythri R, a resident of Bengaluru, the homehealth services were welcome as her father-in-law had a stroke earlier this year. “He needs personal care for six months and has to have regular check-ups. Having the doctors, speech therapist, physiotherapist and other caregivers come home was so convenient during the lockdown," she said.

At Nightingales, Asia Healthcare Holdings’ home health arm, demand for services rose 20% in March alone as patients cut down visits to hospitals and other public places. “Post lockdown with states opting for home quarantine, the demand has gone up by 40%. It is a big validation for the home health model," said Vishal Bali, executive chairman, Asia Healthcare Holdings.

Hospitals too began to collaborate with home health providers. “We assist many hospitals as they are not familiar with the home health model. It is competitive but collaborative," he said.

Portea Medical has partnered with the Delhi government and Greater Chennai Corporation to provide home isolation services for covid. “We are using our years of expertise, infrastructure and remote monitoring capabilities to help reduce the hospital burden and free up beds for those who need it the most," said Ganesh.

While the demand is driven by cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the market is picking up in Tier-2 cities. Companies believe covid-19 may bring in customers from Tier-3 cities as well because health infrastructure is poor in district hospitals.

Affordability is another factor that could benefit the home health sector. A day of admission in a mid-level hospital would cost between ₹5,000 and ₹8,000 a day. In contrast, a home health provider costs ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 a month. The institutional healthcare system is also overloaded by the massive disease burden. “The country has a huge shortage of doctors, and this is where home healthcare and telemedicine services act as force multipliers," said Ganesh.

