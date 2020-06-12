Home healthcare providers see 60% jump in demand during lockdown

“The awareness about and demand for our services have skyrocketed in the wake of covid-19," said Meena Ganesh, MD and CEO, Portea Medical. The elderly, those with chronic conditions, children and pregnant women were advised against visiting medical facilities for normal check-ups or minor consultations. The outbreak also forced hospital out-patient departments and private clinics to shut down. A number of hospitals have also been declared covid-19 exclusive. “All this created a vacuum of healthcare services in the country, which we are trying to fill. The numbers have increased by up to 60% in some areas and there is a significant surge in the calls for consultation on our telemedicine helpline numbers compared to the pre-covid days," she said.