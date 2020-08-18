Home isolation of teachers due to COVID-19 will be considered work from home: UP

LUCKNOW : Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said that if a school teacher tests positive for coronavirus and is sent for home isolation along with the contacts, then the isolation period will be counted as "work from home".

Satish Dwivedi, Minister of State for Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh Government in a letter to director-generals of school education has said that an order should be issued to implement the guidelines.

Satish Dwivedi, Minister of State for Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh Government in a letter to director-generals of school education has said that an order should be issued to implement the guidelines.

The letter said that if teacher of any school tests positive for coronavirus following which teachers who came in contact are also sent for home isolation, then their home isolation period "will be counted on duty as work from home".

Schools are closed for students in Uttar Pradesh due to coronavirus and teachers are going to school after easing of lockdown restrictions.

With 4,336 new COVID-19 cases in the state in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 50,242.

