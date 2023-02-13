After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) latest repo rate hike by 25 basis points (bps) on February 8, the misery of home loan borrowers is set to worsen. The equated monthly instalments (EMIs) which have already increased significantly since May 2022, will go up further as the banks have started hiking lending rates. With many borrowers likely to feel the pinch of such an increase in EMIs, the question is: Does it make sense to prepay the loan?

What is home loan prepayment?

In simple terms, home loan prepayment refers to paying a certain portion or entire amount of your loan before its tenure. The benefits of prepayment are that they tend to lower your EMI burdens or shorten the loan tenure.

Siddharth Maurya, Resource Specialist, Expertise Real-Estate and Fund Management explained when a house loan is first taken out, the interest component is larger, but it gradually decreases as time goes on. When you prepay your mortgage, the money goes toward paying off the loan's principle.

“The principle balance of the outstanding home loan would be used to compute the interest for the subsequent month. You may significantly lower the interest component of the mortgage if you prepay it. Faster principle repayment enables you to pay off your mortgage early," Maurya added.

When to opt for repaying home loan

Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, Clear said if the borrower has additional cash with them to spare, firstly they must put in the loan and they must try to pre-pay their loan as much as possible and keep doing so bit by bit every year.

This reduces the interest burden gradually and loan can be paid up sooner reducing the overall interest outlay, he added.

Like a consequence of your prepayment, your loan gets paid off far sooner than you had anticipated. Therefore, prepayments could be a useful feature that clients might not be aware of or may not have considered when selecting these. This is the ideal choice because regularised micro prepayments are automatically deducted from your bank account, explained Maurya.

Working of the prepayments

Suppose a loan of ₹20 lakh has been taken by you for a tenure of 20 years at a 7.5% rate of interest. While your monthly EMI, is ₹16,111. You end up paying ₹38.7 lakh at the finish of 20 years, directed that your interest cost comes to around ₹18.7 lakh on a loan of ₹20 lakh. If we see this example it is a lot of money for the payer basically double the amount taken.

Suppose you avail of a home loan of ₹25 Lakh for a 20-year tenure at an interest rate of 8%. Your home loan EMI comes to ₹20,911. Prepaying a lump sum of ₹5 Lakh after 12 months saves interest of over ₹12 Lakh.

Home loan income tax benefit

Apart from a higher interest rate, there are other factors like taxation benefits that one should also consider before taking a final call.

With a deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakh on principal repayment, taxpayers get income tax benefits of up to ₹5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, and up to ₹2 lakh on interest payment. Apart from this, an additional tax deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakh is available for first-time homebuyers also.