Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for complete medical check up

Union home minister Amit Shah has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for a complete medical check-up before the upcoming parliament session, hospital authorities said today.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from AIIMS after post-COVID care on August 30. As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for a complete medical checkup before the parliament session for 1-2 days," AIIMS Delhi said in statement.

The Union Home Minister was previously admitted to AIIMS on August 18 for post-COVID care.





The monsoon session of Parliament begins on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today prayed for the good health for Home Minister Amit Shah."Just received the news about the ill-health of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. I pray to God for his good health," Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

The Union Home Minister was previously admitted to AIIMS on August 18 for post-COVID care after complaining of body aches and fatigue. He left the hospital after 13 days. On August 2, Amit Shah had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had undergone treatment for the coronavirus infection at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease on August 14.

