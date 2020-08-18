Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for post-coronavirus care

Days after testing negative for the novel coronavirus, Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for post COVID care. "Amit Shah has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for last three-four days. He has tested negative for COVID-19. He has been admitted to AIIMS for Covid care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital," AIIMS media and protocol division chairperson Dr Aarti Vij said in the statement.

View Full Image Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for post Covid care.

Amit Shah was discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on 14 August after testing negative for Covid-19. The minister in a tweet thanked all those who wished for his recovery.

"Today my corona test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors," he said.

"I also thank all the doctors and paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital who helped me in fighting Corona infection and who are treating me," he added.

Shah had tested positive for coronavirus on August 2.





