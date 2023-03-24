Home Minister Amit Shah in Bengaluru today ; traffic police issues advisory. See routes to avoid2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 07:52 AM IST
Amit Shah today will focus on aspects like ways to curtail drug trafficking through maritime routes, and stringent punitive action on drug traffickers resulting in zero tolerance in the Regional Conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security.'
As Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Bengaluru in the early hours of Friday, the city police has issued traffic advisory. Shah will attend the Regional Conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' for Southern States/UTs in Bengaluru today. The Union Home Minister was received by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Airport in Bengaluru.
