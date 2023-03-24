As Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Bengaluru in the early hours of Friday, the city police has issued traffic advisory. Shah will attend the Regional Conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' for Southern States/UTs in Bengaluru today. The Union Home Minister was received by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Airport in Bengaluru.

The traffic police has advised commuters to avoid the restricted roads between 12:00 pm to 08:00 pm.

"Due to visit of Hon'ble Union Home Minister of India to Bengaluru elaborate traffic arrange sent have been done to ensure free and smooth flow of traffic, as per the advisory by the BTP.

Here are the list of roads to avoid:

Old Airport Road

Mysore Road

NR Road

Nrupathunga Road

Sheshadri Road

Palace Road

Kengeri to Komagata road

Apart from this, the traffic police has also restricted the movement of light, medium and heavy Goods transport vehicles between 06:00 am-04:00 pm in the following roads.

- As per the advisory, the Goods vehicles are advised to use Lalbagh road-Hosur road-Nice Road instead of N R Road to move towards Mysore Road.

-Goods Vehicles moving towards city from Nayandahalli Junction can use Nagarabhavi and Sumanahalli ring road.

- Goods vehicles moving towards city from Kumbalagodu and Kengeri can take NICE road.

Shah today will focus on aspects like ways to curtail drug trafficking through maritime routes, and stringent punitive action on drug traffickers resulting in zero tolerance in the Regional Conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security'.

Other aspects like seamless coordination and cooperation between state and central drug Law Enforcement Agencies and containment of the spread of drug abuse through a concerted awareness program will also be discussed in the conference chaired by the Home Minister. Representatives from five Southern States and three Union Territories (UTs) will be attending the conference, said a Home Ministry statement.

He will also lay the foundation stone of Sehkar Samrudhi Soudh and inaugurate various development works of the Cooperative Ministry (Karnataka) in Kommaghatta village, Bengaluru.

The Home Minister's visit to the poll-bound state is believed to be a bid to give a further boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign efforts in the southern state.

Karnataka, which in Shah's own words is the BJP's gateway to the south, will go to polls in the coming months. After sounding the poll bugle in the state, BJP has been trying to reach out to various communities by installing statues of famous personalities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on March 25 to inaugurate Whitefield Metro Line and to attend BJP's event in Davanagere. The visit of Shah is significant amid the party's push to return to power in the key southern state.

(With inputs from ANI)