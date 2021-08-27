Union home minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to Gujarat, starting Sunday.

During the visit, he is scheduled to attend meetings and review development works in Ahmedabad district, and his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar.

As per a government official, Shah is also likely to attend a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at the Ahmedabad Collector office on Saturday evening.

DISHA meetings ensure better coordination among all elected representatives - of Parliament, state legislatures and local bodies - for effective and time-bound implementation of various pro-people development works in a district.

The meeting will be attended by MPs, MLAs and heads of the municipal corporation, municipalities and district panchayats of Ahmedabad district, he said. Shah is the Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar and several parts of Ahmedabad district and the city fall under his constituency.

On 29 August, Shah would conduct a review meeting of various development works being carried out by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in the South West Zone, the official said. The meeting will be held at the AMC office in Bodakdev.

On Monday morning, Shah would attend an event distributing sweets at Nidhrad village near Sanand town of Ahmedabad district under the 'poshan abhiyan', a central government scheme aimed at making India malnutrition-free by 2022, said the official.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.