Home minister Amit Shah on two-day visit to West Bengal from tomorrow

Shah's visit to West Bengal comes at a time when the party is looking to tone up its organisational machinery in the state, which has seen internal squabbles and defections since the 2021 assembly poll results
Union home minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal from 5 May, during which he is scheduled to participate in several events, including the foundation stone laying ceremony of Maitri Museum and Prahari Sammelan at Border Out Post (BOP) Haridaspur.
Further, on Thursday evening, the minister will address a public meeting to be held at Railway institute sports ground in Siliguri.
Shah will also attend a cultural event, Mukti-Matrika, organised by the ministry of culture to celebrate the inscription of the Durga Puja in the UNESCO list of ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’ to be held at Kolkata's iconic Victoria Memorial on Friday.
He will visit Teen Bigha and interact with the BSF personnel at Jhikabari BOP in the Cooch-Behar district.
After returning to Kolkata, he will meet the MPs, MLAs and state office-bearers of the BJP West Bengal unit.
Shah's visit to West Bengal comes at a time when the party is looking to tone up its organisational machinery in the state, which has seen internal squabbles and defections since the 2021 assembly poll results.
According to news agency PTI, state BJP leaders are looking forwards to Shah's visit, his first since last year's elections, to boost the morale of party workers, allegedly at the receiving end of strongarm tactics of the ruling Trinamool Congress, address internal dissension and layout a strategy for the party to recover its lost ground.
Following its big win in the polls, the TMC has poached on BJP members, including some MPs and MLAs, with the saffron party accusing the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led party of unleashing violence against its workers.
