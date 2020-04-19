Home Minister Amit Shah steps in as India readies to partially lift lockdown

NEW DELHI : As states gear up to enforce a staggered relaxation of lockdown, Union Home minister Amit Shah has instructed states to “scrupulously" follow lockdown measures even as an attempt is made to boost the rural economy.

While Shah had, on Saturday, reviewed the situation across the country on the outbreak of covid-19, the home minister has directed state governments to abide by all guidelines of the Centre, as impositions on the lockdown are lifted from Monday.

While reviewing the situation, “the home minister said that while certain activities are being permitted in those areas which do not fall within hot-spots, clusters and containment zones, due caution has to be exercised to ensure that only genuine exemptions and relaxations are given," the Union home ministry said in a statement, on Sunday.

In its fresh set of guidelines issued on 15 April, the Centre -- in order to boost the rural economy – had specified that certain economic activities will be permitted in rural areas, from 20 April.

“Accordingly, district magistrates and district collectors in collaboration with industries, should make arrangements to transfer labourers to their place of work within the State," the ministry said, adding that," the government believes that on one hand this will give a fillip to economic activity and on the other, provide employment to the labourers."

Similarly, Shah has also instructed states to give attention to “operationalize big industrial units, industrial estates and industrial complexes, especially where the labourers can be accommodated within the complex."

“Such activities can help triggering economic revival, while ensuring that the labourers are provided gainful employment. Modi government is committed to protect the rights of every section of the society in these difficult times. DMs and DCs should also explore the possibility of providing labourers employment through agriculture as well as MGNREGA activities," the home minister said.

While the Union home ministry, had also announced that migrants workers could return to their workplaces within the cities if they were found asymptomatic, it added that “for the labourers who continue to stay in relief camps, greater attention should be paid to the their welfare, including quality of meals being provided to them."

Assessing the situation as well as the extent of testing being undertaken across the country, Shah also added that community-based testing was being taken up through medical teams, with states being required to provide for the security of medical teams.

“Before the team goes for testing in the community, the ground work in the community can be done by activating the peace committee and involving responsible community leaders, who can assuage the fear and confusion amongst the people with respect to testing, treatment and other aspects of covid-19," Shah reiterated.

The minister has also stated that police patrolling in rural areas “should be increased to monitor compliance with national directives."