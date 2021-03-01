Home Minister Amit Shah takes 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine1 min read . Updated: 01 Mar 2021, 07:45 PM IST
Doctors from the Medanta hospital administered the vaccine to Shah, a Home Ministry official said
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.
Doctors from the Medanta hospital administered the vaccine to Shah, a Home Ministry official said.
On August 2 last year, Shah, 56, had said on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the virus.
He was later admitted to the AIIMS for post-COVID treatment.
The government had announced on Wednesday that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.
Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.
