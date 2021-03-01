Subscribe
Home Minister Amit Shah takes 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Karbi Anglong: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the 'Unity, Peace and Development Rally' at Dengaon in Karbi Anglong, Thursday, Feb 25, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_25_2021_000183B)

Home Minister Amit Shah takes 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

1 min read . 01 Mar 2021 PTI

Doctors from the Medanta hospital administered the vaccine to Shah, a Home Ministry official said

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.

Doctors from the Medanta hospital administered the vaccine to Shah, a Home Ministry official said.

Doctors from the Medanta hospital administered the vaccine to Shah, a Home Ministry official said.

Doctors from the Medanta hospital administered the vaccine to Shah, a Home Ministry official said.

On August 2 last year, Shah, 56, had said on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the virus. 

He was later admitted to the AIIMS for post-COVID treatment.

The government had announced on Wednesday that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

