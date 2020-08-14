Home Minister Amit Shah tests negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today announced that he has tested negative for novel coronavirus infection. Shah said in a tweet that post results, he would stay in home isolation on the advice of doctors.

Shah also thanked the doctors and staff of Medanta Hospital who treated him against the highly contagious disease.

"I also thank all the doctors and paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital who have helped me in fighting Corona infection and who have been treating me," the union minster tweeted.

आज मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है।



मैं ईश्वर का धन्यवाद करता हूँ और इस समय जिन लोगों ने मेरे स्वास्थ्यलाभ के लिए शुभकामनाएं देकर मेरा और मेरे परिजनों को ढाढस बंधाया उन सभी का ह्रदय से आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ।

डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अभी कुछ और दिनों तक होम आइसोलेशन में रहूँगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2020

Shah had tested positive for coronavirus on 2 August and was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

“After having symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and my report is positive. I am feeling well, but on the advice of doctors, I am getting admitted to the hospital," Shah tweeted.

“Those who came in touch with me in the last few days, I request them to isolate and get themselves checked," he added.

Shah, a close aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, heads a ministry that has been at the forefront of managing the epidemic.

In May, there were rumours about Shah testing positive for covid-19 but the minister took to Twitter to scotch the reports that were doing the rounds on social media.

