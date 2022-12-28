Government sources have informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold two high-level meetings on Leh-Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening. The meeting on Leh-Ladakh will take place at 3 pm and that of Jammu and Kashmir at around 4 pm, according to report from ANI.

The Lieutenant Governors of the Union Territories of Ladakh and J-K will attend the meetings, which will take place in the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The meeting will also include the L-Gs, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, and representatives from the two UTs.

The meetings will reportedly cover development initiatives in both UTs as well as security-related issues and other topics.

In light of the Covid threat, it is also anticipated that both UTs will be instructed to take necessary action. The UTs will also be advised to expand their medical supplies, acquire them as needed, and send out announcements to all the village surveillance committees to encourage activity.

(With inputs from ANI)