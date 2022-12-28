HM Amit Shah to hold high-level meetings on Leh-Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 01:09 PM IST
The Lieutenant Governors of the Union Territories of Ladakh and J-K will attend the meetings
Government sources have informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold two high-level meetings on Leh-Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening. The meeting on Leh-Ladakh will take place at 3 pm and that of Jammu and Kashmir at around 4 pm, according to report from ANI.