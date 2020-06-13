Home Minister Amit Shah to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, L-G Baijal tomorrow

Home Minister Amit Shah will meet with Delhi Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tomorrow to review the covid-19 situation in the state.

Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan will also be part of the meeting.

"Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah and Health Minister, @drharshvardhan to hold meeting with @LtGovDelhi, CM Delhi & members of SDMA to review situation in the capital regarding COVID-19 tomorrow, 14th June at 11 am. Director AIIMS and other senior officers would also be present," Shah's office tweeted.

Delhi is one of the worst affected in India when it comes to coronavirus cases with more than 36, 000 cases and over 1200 deaths.

In fact, in the last 24 hours Delhi recorded highest single day spike with 2,137 cases reported on Friday with 71 deaths.

CM Kejriwal had himself had a scare this week when had shown Covid-19 symptoms but tested negative for the virus on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Delhi LG Anil Baijal had written to Delhi chief secretary to ensure thatt all major hospitals, nursing homes and clinics will have to display the availability of Covid-19 and non covid beds on large LED screens at the entrance.

Along with the number of beds available, the hospitals will also have to show the charges that need to be incurred along with the details of the contact persons for admissions.

