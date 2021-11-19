New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three farm laws, and said it reflects that there is no other thought except the welfare of each and every Indian for the PM.

Prime Minister Modi this morning announced a rollback of the three agri laws at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

"PM @narendramodi's announcement relating to the farm laws is a welcome and statesmanlike move. As the Prime Minister pointed out in his address, the Government of India will keep serving our farmers and always support them in their endeavours," he tweeted.

What is unique about PM @narendramodi Ji's announcement is that he picked the special day of ‘Guru Purab’ to make this announcement. It also shows there is no other thought except the welfare of each and every Indian for him. He has shown remarkable statesmanship. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 19, 2021

"What is unique about PM Narendra Modi Ji's announcement is that he picked the special day of 'Guru Purab' to make this announcement. It also shows there is no other thought except the welfare of each and every Indian for him. He has shown remarkable statesmanship," he added.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised that farmer' welfare and agriculture development is the top priority of the government.

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020.

The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.