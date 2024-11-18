Home Minister should do his work: Rahul Gandhi slams Amit Shah, PM Modi over Manipur violence — ‘Aag ko sirf Congress…’

  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that Union Home Minister is not taking interest in containing Manipur violence and vested interest are at play. Meanwhile, Amit Shah has directed security official that focus should be on restoring peace and order in Manipur as soon as possible.

Livemint
Updated18 Nov 2024, 04:56 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence in Manipur.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence in Manipur.

Manipur Violence: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched an attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid fresh violence in Manipur, and alleged that vested interests are at play.

Addressing a press conference in Ranchi, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Union home minister is not taking interest in containing Manipur violence and vested interests are at play.

“Everyone knows what is happening in Manipur. The Prime Minister has not gone there yet. I have gone to Manipur. We have asked the government to stop the violence, but that is not happening. Someone has a vested interest,” said Gandhi.

Stating that peace should be restored, the Congress leader added, “the Home Minister should do his work, but for some reason, he is not doing his work.”

Gandhi claimed that BJP people spread hatred, that is why 'aag lagti hai'.

"Aag ko sirf Congress mita sakti hain' (only Congress can douse the fire) because we talk about love, brotherhood," added Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level meeting with senior officials in the national capital and assessed the security situation in Manipur.

Amit Shah has reportedly directed security official that focus should be on restoring peace and order in Manipur as soon as possible.

The Centre has decided to send an additional 50 CAPF companies comprising more than 5,000 personnel to Manipur in view of the "challenging" security and law and order situation.

An additional 50 companies have been ordered to be rushed to Manipur by this week. While 35 units will be drawn from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the rest will be from the Border Security Force (BSF), reported PTI quoting sources.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also demanded that the Prime Minister should visit the strife-torn state.

"From May 3, 2023, Manipur is burning and Prime Minister Modi visits various countries of the world, gives sermons, but could not find time to visit Manipur. So, our first demand is that the PM should take time out before the Parliament session to visit Manipur and meet political parties, politicians, civil society groups, and people in relief camps there," Ramesh said.

More than 220 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 04:56 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaHome Minister should do his work: Rahul Gandhi slams Amit Shah, PM Modi over Manipur violence — ‘Aag ko sirf Congress…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    141.30
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    3.3 (2.39%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -2.95 (-1.05%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.52%)

    Tata Power share price

    404.75
    03:59 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    0.1 (0.02%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,324.45
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    21.6 (1.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    324.25
    03:53 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -26.6 (-7.58%)

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    453.05
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -33.15 (-6.82%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,131.35
    03:45 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -206.8 (-6.2%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    933.30
    03:43 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -56.5 (-5.71%)
    More from Top Losers

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,013.55
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    84.95 (9.15%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    239.90
    03:52 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    20.1 (9.14%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    144.60
    03:50 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    9.65 (7.15%)

    Swan Energy share price

    545.50
    03:55 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    34.3 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-10.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.