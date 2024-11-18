Manipur Violence: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched an attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid fresh violence in Manipur, and alleged that vested interests are at play. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a press conference in Ranchi, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Union home minister is not taking interest in containing Manipur violence and vested interests are at play.

"Everyone knows what is happening in Manipur. The Prime Minister has not gone there yet. I have gone to Manipur. We have asked the government to stop the violence, but that is not happening. Someone has a vested interest," said Gandhi.

Stating that peace should be restored, the Congress leader added, “the Home Minister should do his work, but for some reason, he is not doing his work."

Gandhi claimed that BJP people spread hatred, that is why 'aag lagti hai'.

"Aag ko sirf Congress mita sakti hain' (only Congress can douse the fire) because we talk about love, brotherhood," added Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level meeting with senior officials in the national capital and assessed the security situation in Manipur.

Amit Shah has reportedly directed security official that focus should be on restoring peace and order in Manipur as soon as possible.

The Centre has decided to send an additional 50 CAPF companies comprising more than 5,000 personnel to Manipur in view of the "challenging" security and law and order situation.

An additional 50 companies have been ordered to be rushed to Manipur by this week. While 35 units will be drawn from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the rest will be from the Border Security Force (BSF), reported PTI quoting sources.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also demanded that the Prime Minister should visit the strife-torn state.

"From May 3, 2023, Manipur is burning and Prime Minister Modi visits various countries of the world, gives sermons, but could not find time to visit Manipur. So, our first demand is that the PM should take time out before the Parliament session to visit Manipur and meet political parties, politicians, civil society groups, and people in relief camps there," Ramesh said.