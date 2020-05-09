India’s home ministry has allowed 3000 schools under the central board of secondary education (CBSE) to start evaluation of class 10 and class 12 board exam answer papers.

The approval came on Saturday following a request made by the union human resource development ministry. Along with 3000 schools, the home ministry said 16 regional offices of the central board can start operation while following covid-19 guidelines.

The approval, however, forbids schools to open normal academic activities like class room teaching.

HRD minister Ramesh Pokriyal said 3000 CBSE affiliated schools have been identified as assessment centers across India and special permission will be granted to these schools for the limited purpose of evaluation.

“This will help us to quickly evaluate the 2.5 crore answer sheets. The results will be declared after the remaining board examinations have been conducted (scheduled between July 1 and 15, 2020)," the minister said.

India is looking to restart its new academic year in August-September after months of education disruptions due to covid-19 and class 10 and 12 board exam results plays a part in starting the new academic calendar.

