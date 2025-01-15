In a fresh challenge for Arvind Kejriwal and leader Manish Sisodia, the Union Home Ministry has greenlit the Enforcement Directorate to take action against the two Aam Aadmi Party leaders in the Delhi liquor policy scam case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The development, which has come days ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections, will pave way for ED to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal under the under the anti-money laundering law, reported PTI citing officials.

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the federal agency in March last year after it filed a chargesheet against him before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court.

Delhi liquor policy: AAP calls it 'same old routine to file false cases' before election Condemning the BJP-ruled Centre for the approval, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that it will be the first such case in history where the ED will prosecute leaders who have already been granted bail in the same case by the apex court.

“This will be the first such case in the history of the country where you jailed Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. Both were granted bail from the trial court and even from the Supreme Court...After 2 years, you gave sanction to prosecute and this is when the elections are near. Their same old routine is to file false cases, defame the leaders of Aam Aadmi Party. But now the public has understood everything," Priyanka Kakkar told ANI.

Arvind Kejriwal 'kingping, key conspirator' of Delhi Excise policy scam Arvind Kejriwal has been accused in the case of his personal capacity as well as his capacity as the national convenor of AAP. The law enforcement agency had called Arvind Kejriwal the 'kingpin and key conspirator' of the Delhi excise policy scam case.

According to the chargesheet, Arvind Kejriwal allegedly acted in collusion with the Delhi government minister, AAP leaders and others. The case finds its root to the now scrapped Delhi's Excise Policy. It was introduced from 2021 to 2022. The policy brought in private firms and companies in the retail liquor sectors.