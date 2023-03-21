Home ministry asks Kejriwal govt to resubmit Delhi budget - here's why3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 05:35 AM IST
Delhi LG VK Saxena commenced the budget session with his address on March 17. However, it was interrupted by BJP MLAs as he listed out AAP government's successes.
The Union Home Minister on Monday requested the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government to resubmit the Budget addressing concerns raised by LG VK Saxena regarding fiscal interest. The reply from the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is awaited for the last four days, according to the news agency ANI.
