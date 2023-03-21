The Union Home Minister on Monday requested the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government to resubmit the Budget addressing concerns raised by LG VK Saxena regarding fiscal interest. The reply from the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is awaited for the last four days, according to the news agency ANI.

In an official statement, MHA said the Annual Financial Statement (Budget) for the year 2023-23 and the second and last batch of Supplementary Demands for the year 2022-23 was received in the Ministry of Home Affairs, under the provisions of Section 27(1) and Section 30(1) of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 for the previous sanction of the President of India for laying it before the Legislative Assembly of Delhi.

"The Lieutenant Governor, Delhi, had raised certain concerns of administrative nature on the proposed Budget, keeping in view the fiscal interest of the National Capital Territory on which MHA vide its letter dated March 17, 2023, has requested GNCTD to resubmit the Budget addressing these concerns for taking further action. The reply from GNCTD is awaited for the last four days," the statement read.

It further directed the Delhi government to submit the reply immediately for the benefit of the people here.

Centre vs Kejriwal government

The Centre and the Kejriwal government in Delhi which have been at loggerheads on various issues, have now again entered into a new tussle after APP on Monday alleged that the home ministry stalled the government's Budget 2023-24 which was scheduled to be presented on Tuesday in the Delhi Assembly.

However, the Home Ministry sources dismissed the allegations, saying that the MHA has instead sought clarification from the Delhi government as its budget allocation was focussed on advertisement rather than the infrastructure sector, ANI reported.

The Delhi government responded to the home ministry and said the budget allocation has not been increased this year.

"MHA is lying. The total budget of Delhi is ₹78,800 crores. Out of this, ₹22,000 crores are for infrastructure, while only ₹550 crores will be spent on advertisement. Last year also the budget for advertising was the same. There is no increase in the advertising budget," Delhi's Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

The Delhi LG office said that VK Saxena had approved the Annual Financial Statement 2023-2024 with certain observations on March 9, and sent the file to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as per ANI reports.

"Delhi Government thereafter sought the approval of President Droupadi Murmu by sending a letter to the Home Ministry. The Home Ministry conveyed its observations to the Delhi Government on March 17. The Budget was to be presented on March 21," the LG Office said.

The LG Office further said that it is yet waiting for the file to be sent to it from the Delhi Chief Minister.

Notably, Delhi's Budget goes to the Home Ministry for approval. Only when the MHA approves the Budget, it is presented in the Delhi Assembly.

(With ANI inputs)