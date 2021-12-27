NEW DELHI : Perturbed over initial signs of surge in cases of covid-19 coupled with increased detection of Omicron variant in different parts of the country, ministry of home affairs on Monday wrote to states recommending ways to limit the virus spread.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter asked states to consider imposing need based, local curbs and restrictions, to control the crowd during the festive season. Bhalla emphasised that there should be continued focus on the five-fold strategy -- Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour to avoid the possibility of surge in covid-19 cases, especially keeping in view the new Variant of Concern (VOC).

"The country has witnessed an overall decline in active cases. However, the new variant, Omicron is reported to be at least three times more transmissible than the Delta VOC, and is posing a new challenge for the Covid containment measures," Bhalla said in the letter.

“In the countries with Omicron-driven surge, the growth trajectory of cases has been very steep and in our country 578 Omicron cases have already been reported in 19 States and UTs so far," he said. Citing the gloal scenario, Bhalla said that Omicron cases have already been reported in 116 countries. Further, surge in cases is also being reported across various countries, especially in the US, the UK, Europe (France, Italy, Spain), Russia, South Africa, Vietnam, Australia, etc, he said.

The home secretary said that union health ministry in its advisory dated December 21 provided a normative framework and with distinct presence of the Delta variant and detection of Omicron cases in many States, there is need for greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making, and strict and prompt containment actions at the local and district levels, based on the assessment of the situation.

“The state governments should ensure that the health systems in the States are strengthened to meet any challenge posed by the new variant, Bhalla said. State governments and UT administrations should ensure that oxygen supply equipment are installed and are fully functional and the buffer stock of essential drugs maintained," said Bhalla.

The union home secretary further said the State enforcement machinery should strictly enforce the norms of Covid appropriate behaviour. With a view to discourage any misinformation in respect of the new VOC, which creates anxiety among the public, all States and UTs should proactively and regularly hold media briefings at the highest level to disseminate the right information to them," he said.

The home secretary said States and UTs should also educate them about various preventive measures undertaken by them and also advise them to strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

"I would, therefore, urge you to issue necessary directions to the districts and all other local authorities concerned, to take necessary measures for prompt and effective management of covid-19, strict compliance with various advisories issued by the MoHFW on the new VOC and strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour," he said.

MHA in a separate order extended the covid-19 containment measures till 31st January 2022.

Over 6,531 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. According to the union health ministry data, India's active caseload currently stands at 75,841, active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.22% which is lowest since March 2020. The government data further showed that daily positivity rate (0.87%) less than 2% for last 84 days. Weekly Positivity Rate (0.63%) less than 1% for last 43 days. while the country has conducted 67.29 crores total tests conducted so far, nearly 142 crores vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide covid-19 Vaccination Drive.

